UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has come under criticism for suggesting in a recent Substack blog post that Azerbaijan had "liberated" the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, reports the Financial Times.The remarks, published earlier this week, prompted backlash from political figures and experts, leading the Foreign Office to clarify that Lammy’s comments did not signal a shift in the UK’s policy on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan has been able to liberate territory it lost in the early 1990s,” Lammy wrote in the blog post, referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The remark remained unchanged as of Friday, despite criticism that it oversimplified the complex and long-standing territorial dispute.

In 2023, Azerbaijan launched a brief but intense military operation to take control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that had been under Armenian control since the early 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The offensive led to the displacement of over 100,000 ethnic Armenians, sparking accusations of ethnic cleansing from Armenia. Azerbaijan, however, has denied these claims.

The use of the term “liberated” in Lammy’s post drew sharp criticism. Alicia Kearns, a Conservative MP and former chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), accusing Lammy of making “inappropriate” comments that contradicted the UK’s official stance on the conflict.

“The UK has always urged both Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve their differences through negotiations,” Kearns said. “Lammy’s words undermine this delicate position.”

The Foreign Office swiftly issued a clarification, emphasizing that there had been no change in the UK’s policy on Nagorno-Karabakh. “The foreign secretary supports the territorial integrity of both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” a spokesperson said, adding that the UK remained committed to supporting peace talks between the two nations.

Lammy’s post also drew international condemnation. U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman criticized the foreign secretary, accusing him of endorsing ethnic cleansing in the region.

Despite the criticism, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, defended Lammy’s remarks, stating that they reflected the UK’s long-standing support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. “What he said is true — Azerbaijan has reclaimed its land,” Suleymanov remarked.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains highly sensitive, and Lammy’s comments have prompted Armenia to seek further clarification from the UK government.

While the foreign secretary’s Substack blog carries his personal name, it was written in an official capacity, leading to questions about whether the post had undergone formal review within the Foreign Office before publication.

The UK government continues to urge both Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in meaningful dialogue to achieve a lasting peace in the region.