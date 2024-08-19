What Putin and his delegation were treated to at the farewell dinner

Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.