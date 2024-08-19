  • contact.az Contact
  What Putin and his delegation were treated to at the farewell dinner
At the end of the Russian President's state visit to Azerbaijan, an official reception was given in honour of Vladimir Putin at the Gulustan Palace.

The photo shows the dinner menu:

  • Black caviar
  • "Kyukyu" assorted
  • "Aubergine lavyangi
  • Fried aubergine salad
  • "Ayranashi" (traditional cold soup)
  • Fried "dushbara"
  • "Kutabs" (with meat and herbs)
  • Dolma made of grape and pistachio leaves
  • Fried river trout with potatoes
  • Goat in tandoor
  • National sweets
  • Vine: «Savalan Sauvignon Blanc» 2022
  • "Meysari Makhmari" 2020

 

