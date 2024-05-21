Zelensky called Aliyev

On May 21, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
As the press service of the Azerbaijani president reported, during a telephone conversation the heads of state discussed issues of regional security and bilateral cooperation in energy, trade and other areas.
It was noted that the relevant structures of both countries will be given appropriate instructions in connection with the implementation of joint cooperation projects.
Politics
-
- 21 May 2024, 20:24
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.
-
- 21 May 2024, 17:29
Imran Gurbanov, a local activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) has been detained in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), the head of the Nakhchivan regional PFPA organization, Yashar Bagirsoy told Turan.
-
On Tuesday, May 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Bayramov expressed his deep condolences over the deaths of the president, Foreign Minister and other officials of Iran as a result of the helicopter crash.
-
- 21 May 2024, 15:56
On May 21, the Sabail District Court of Baku extended the term of pre-trial detention of Aziz Orujev, head of “Kanal 13” Internet television, and Shamo Eminov, an employee of this media structure, for another month, relatives of journalists told Turan. According to them, appeals will be filed against the court's decisions.
Leave a review