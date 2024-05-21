    • flag_AZ
Zelensky called Aliyev

On May 21, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

As the press service of the Azerbaijani president reported, during a telephone conversation the heads of state discussed issues of regional security and bilateral cooperation in energy, trade and other areas.

It was noted that the relevant structures of both countries will be given appropriate instructions in connection with the implementation of joint cooperation projects.

