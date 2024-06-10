Almost 43 kg of drugs seized at the border with Iran

Last Saturday, the National Museum of Art hosted a lecture by researchers of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS Rustam Huseynov and Mehdi Ali: "Artistic features of the tombstones of Azerbaijan. Traditions and modernity." The audience was informed about the peculiarities of the decoration and epigraphy of tombstones, about the process of the emergence of this tradition of degradation. Special attention was paid to the runic monuments on the territory of Azerbaijan, their features, location, current state and influence on the style of subsequent eras.