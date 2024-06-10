Almost 43 kg of drugs seized at the border with Iran
During the operational activities on the Iran-Azerbaijan border in recent days, on the territory of the Lankaran border detachment, Border Service officers prevented the smuggling of 42 kg 970 grams of marijuana from Iran to Azerbaijan, the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan for June 10.
