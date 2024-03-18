AZAL starts flights to another London airport
AZAL starts flights to another London airport
Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL has launched flights from Baku to another London airport - Gatwick - from 17 March.
Note that flights to Gatwick will be carried out three times a week: on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the company reports.
Thus, with the launch of the new route AZAL will operate 6 flights a week between Baku and London.
Social
-
- 19 March 2024, 11:54
In Azerbaijan, from 20 to 26 March seven days in a row will be non-working on the occasion of spring holiday Novruz.
-
- 19 March 2024, 08:25
Today March 19 marks the Ilahir (Final) Çərşənbə, or the Earth Wednesday of the month of Novruz - the holiday of spring, the arrival of the New Year according to the astronomical solar calendar. This fourth Wednesday is associated with mythical beliefs in the awakening and revival of the earth.
-
- 18 March 2024, 18:33
The European Parliament has taken steps to grant Armenia the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union (EU), which has become an important milestone on the country's path to European integration. This decision has become a notable event in the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus region, as Armenia follows in Georgia's footsteps in seeking closer ties with the EU.
-
- 18 March 2024, 16:56
Unstable weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from the evening of March 18 to the 21st, with intermittent rains, and intense precipitation in places, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
Leave a review