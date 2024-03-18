    • flag_AZ
AZAL starts flights to another London airport

AZAL starts flights to another London airport

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

AZAL starts flights to another London airport

Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL has launched flights from Baku to another London airport - Gatwick - from 17 March.

Note that flights to Gatwick will be carried out three times a week: on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the company reports.

Thus, with the launch of the new route AZAL will operate 6 flights a week between Baku and London.

