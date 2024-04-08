Demolition of the former European Lyceum building has been suspended

The authorities have suspended the demolition of the Baku European Lyceum building in the Yasamal district of the capital. This is the territory of the old quarters, where work is underway to expand the Winter Park (above the “Teze Pir” Mosque). This decision was made after a system of old wells and tunnels were discovered on social networks near the lyceum. After that, the territory was inspected by employees of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.

The ministry said that the demolition of the building was suspended in order to determine the historical and archaeological significance of the area. It is noteworthy that two ancient baths were demolished earlier in the same place. Then the Ministry of Culture did not react to the media reports.

As for the demolished lyceum building, school number 199 was previously located there, and the district department of education was located in the adjacent building.