Drugs Seized and Smuggler Detained at the Iranian Border

According to a statement from the State Border Service, an attempt to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan was prevented during an operational search. The seizure included 700 grams of opium, over 13,000 tablets of Pregabalin 150, and 600 tablets of Methadone 40. The exact location and time of the incident have not been disclosed.

The statement further mentions that in the Yardimli region, a man identified as Zakir Maharramov, born in 1984 and a resident of the Evlakh region of Azerbaijan, was detained while attempting to cross the border from Iran. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.