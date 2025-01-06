Drugs Seized and Smuggler Detained at the Iranian Border
According to a statement from the State Border Service, an attempt to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan was prevented during an operational search. The seizure included 700 grams of opium, over 13,000 tablets of Pregabalin 150, and 600 tablets of Methadone 40. The exact location and time of the incident have not been disclosed.
The statement further mentions that in the Yardimli region, a man identified as Zakir Maharramov, born in 1984 and a resident of the Evlakh region of Azerbaijan, was detained while attempting to cross the border from Iran. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Social
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:47
On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree increasing the salaries of employees in several organizations funded by the state budget. According to the decree, the monthly salaries of managerial and other employees in around 20 institutions (including the Presidium, Apparatus, and Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the Heydar Aliyev Center) will increase by an average of 15% starting January 1, 2025.
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
-
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
-
- 8 January 2025, 13:47
Azerbaijan is expected to experience predominantly dry weather on January 9, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
Leave a review