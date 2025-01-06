Rain Expected on Tuesday

On January 7, no precipitation is expected in the capital during the day. However, by evening, rain will be possible in some areas. The wind will be from the northeast, shifting to the southeast later. The temperature will drop at night to +4 to +6°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from +7 to +10°C. Humidity will be between 65-75%.

Rain, as well as heavy showers is expected in other parts of the country. A moderate western wind is expected. In lowland areas, temperatures at night will range from +1 to +5°C, and during the day, from +7 to +12°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -10°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -2°C to +3°C.