Rain Expected on Tuesday

On January 7, no precipitation is expected in the capital during the day. However, by evening, rain will be possible in some areas. The wind will be from the northeast, shifting to the southeast later. The temperature will drop at night to +4 to +6°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from +7 to +10°C. Humidity will be between 65-75%.
Rain, as well as heavy showers is expected in other parts of the country. A moderate western wind is expected. In lowland areas, temperatures at night will range from +1 to +5°C, and during the day, from +7 to +12°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -10°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from -2°C to +3°C.
8 January 2025, 18:47
On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree increasing the salaries of employees in several organizations funded by the state budget. According to the decree, the monthly salaries of managerial and other employees in around 20 institutions (including the Presidium, Apparatus, and Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the Heydar Aliyev Center) will increase by an average of 15% starting January 1, 2025.
8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
8 January 2025, 18:02
8 January 2025, 13:47
Azerbaijan is expected to experience predominantly dry weather on January 9, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
