President Aliyev Congratulates Azerbaijan's Orthodox Christian Community on Christmas

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas, emphasizing the country’s unwavering commitment to multicultural harmony and religious tolerance.

In his message, President Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's rich tradition of coexistence, noting that Christians have lived peacefully alongside other religious communities for centuries. "Our country is recognized as a model of multiculturalism, where people of all faiths enjoy equal rights and freedoms," Aliyev said. He commended Azerbaijan’s Christians for preserving their traditions, freely practicing their faith, and actively participating in the country’s socio-cultural and political life.

Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan celebrate Christmas on January 7 according to the Julian calendar. The festivities begin on January 6 with Christmas Eve, marking the end of a 40-day fast. Families gather to share a meal of 12 dishes symbolizing the 12 apostles, with kutya—a sweet grain dish—taking center stage as a symbol of unity and faith.

On the night of January 6 to 7, festive liturgies are held in churches across Azerbaijan, including the Cathedral of the Holy Myrrhbearers in Baku. Worshippers come together in prayer, fostering a spirit of unity and reflection.

Families traditionally bake festive treats, filling homes with the scents of cinnamon and vanilla, and engage in charitable initiatives, reflecting the season’s themes of compassion and renewal.

Aliyev remarked that Christmas in Azerbaijan is celebrated as a symbol of hope, mercy, and faith in the future. "May this joyful holiday bring happiness and well-being to your families and abundance to your homes," the president concluded.

The celebration of Orthodox Christmas in Azerbaijan underscores the country’s dedication to preserving cultural diversity while strengthening unity and mutual respect among its citizens.