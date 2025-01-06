President Aliyev Congratulates Azerbaijan's Orthodox Christian Community on Christmas
President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas, emphasizing the country’s unwavering commitment to multicultural harmony and religious tolerance.
In his message, President Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's rich tradition of coexistence, noting that Christians have lived peacefully alongside other religious communities for centuries. "Our country is recognized as a model of multiculturalism, where people of all faiths enjoy equal rights and freedoms," Aliyev said. He commended Azerbaijan’s Christians for preserving their traditions, freely practicing their faith, and actively participating in the country’s socio-cultural and political life.
Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan celebrate Christmas on January 7 according to the Julian calendar. The festivities begin on January 6 with Christmas Eve, marking the end of a 40-day fast. Families gather to share a meal of 12 dishes symbolizing the 12 apostles, with kutya—a sweet grain dish—taking center stage as a symbol of unity and faith.
On the night of January 6 to 7, festive liturgies are held in churches across Azerbaijan, including the Cathedral of the Holy Myrrhbearers in Baku. Worshippers come together in prayer, fostering a spirit of unity and reflection.
Families traditionally bake festive treats, filling homes with the scents of cinnamon and vanilla, and engage in charitable initiatives, reflecting the season’s themes of compassion and renewal.
Aliyev remarked that Christmas in Azerbaijan is celebrated as a symbol of hope, mercy, and faith in the future. "May this joyful holiday bring happiness and well-being to your families and abundance to your homes," the president concluded.
The celebration of Orthodox Christmas in Azerbaijan underscores the country’s dedication to preserving cultural diversity while strengthening unity and mutual respect among its citizens.
Politics
-
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
-
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
-
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
-
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
