Brazilian Company Cenipa Completes Analysis of Black Box from Embraer Plane Crash in Kazakhstan

The Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (Cenipa) announced on Monday the completion of the analysis of the black box from the Embraer plane that crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25, resulting in the deaths of 38 people.

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders arrived in Brazil on January 1, and the analysis began the following day. Cenipa reported that the processes of data extraction, retrieval, and verification were completed on Saturday, January 4.

The Embraer 190, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, departed from Baku, Azerbaijan, on December 25 and was en route to Grozny, Russia. The plane attempted an emergency landing near Aktau, Kazakhstan, but crashed, killing 38 passengers and injuring 29 others.

According to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), investigators from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia traveled to Brazil to oversee the analysis process. These experts monitored the data extraction and began returning to their respective countries on Saturday.

The recovered data was handed over to the Aviation Accident Investigation Authority of Kazakhstan, which is responsible for conducting the investigation and publishing the final report. Details about the audio recordings or preliminary findings have not been disclosed.

In its statement, FAB highlighted the use of advanced 3D animation technologies to recreate flight scenarios. "This technology allows investigators to more accurately understand critical parameters such as flight trajectory, speed, altitude, system performance, and crew actions," the statement said.

FAB emphasized that all conclusions of the investigation remain under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Kazakh investigative authority, reiterating its role as a technical intermediary.