Over 16,000 Candidates Compete for 685 Municipal Seats

A total of 16,174 candidates have registered for the upcoming municipal elections on January 25. This information was shared today during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) by its Chairman, Mazahir Panahov. According to Panahov, 8,429 candidates represent 23 political parties. He also mentioned that today marks the beginning of the election campaign period, which will end 24 hours before voting starts, at 08:00 on January 28.

In addition, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov noted that 3,730 open and 2,180 closed venues have been allocated across the country for election campaigning.

The only party granted the right to conduct free campaigning on Public Television and Radio, as well as in state newspapers, is the ruling party Yeni Azerbaijan. This is because only this party meets the criterion of having candidates in more than half of the country's municipalities.

Gasimov also reported that 20 media outlets have approached the CEC, offering to provide candidates with paid space for campaigning. It’s important to note that on January 29, elections will be held for 8,071 seats in the councils of 685 municipalities across Azerbaijan.