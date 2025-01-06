Over 16,000 Candidates Compete for 685 Municipal Seats
A total of 16,174 candidates have registered for the upcoming municipal elections on January 25. This information was shared today during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) by its Chairman, Mazahir Panahov. According to Panahov, 8,429 candidates represent 23 political parties. He also mentioned that today marks the beginning of the election campaign period, which will end 24 hours before voting starts, at 08:00 on January 28.
In addition, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov noted that 3,730 open and 2,180 closed venues have been allocated across the country for election campaigning.
The only party granted the right to conduct free campaigning on Public Television and Radio, as well as in state newspapers, is the ruling party Yeni Azerbaijan. This is because only this party meets the criterion of having candidates in more than half of the country's municipalities.
Gasimov also reported that 20 media outlets have approached the CEC, offering to provide candidates with paid space for campaigning. It’s important to note that on January 29, elections will be held for 8,071 seats in the councils of 685 municipalities across Azerbaijan.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
