The human rights defender's mother was not told why she was banned from leaving the country
On January 6, the mother of Rufat Safarov, the detained human rights defender, was summoned to testify as a witness at the Main Police Directorate of Baku. However, she refused to give any testimony. She shared this information with Turan News Agency.
"In accordance with the law, I refused to testify, telling the investigator that my son was arrested based on false accusations," said Tahirgyzy. She also inquired why she was prohibited from leaving the country. "I couldn’t get any answer," she added.
Tahirgyzy emphasized that her husband suffers from severe Parkinson's disease and needs to undergo regular medical examinations in Türkiye every six months. The recent events, including her son's arrest, have worsened his condition.
“We bought tickets for January 7 to take my husband to Istanbul for his examination. However, the day before, I found out that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan had imposed a travel ban on me. We are pensioners, we bought the tickets with our pensions, and if we can’t go, we will lose the money, which is a significant amount for us,” said Tahirgyzy. She expressed hope that the investigation and those responsible for her son's arrest would show some humanity and allow her husband to travel abroad for medical treatment.
“We are waiting for a call from the investigation every minute. We are still hopeful. Tomorrow is the last day of our hope,” she said. Tahirgyzy also reported that on January 6, Rufat Safarov called from pre-trial detention. "He is very worried about his father’s health and the travel ban," she said.
* Rufat Safarov was arrested on December 3. He has been charged under three criminal code Articles: 178.3.2 (fraud causing significant damage), 221.1 (hooliganism), and 127.2.3 (intentional infliction of minor harm to health, in a dangerous manner or out of hooligan motives). The next day, the court ordered his detention for four months.
Safarov denies the charges and claims that the arrest is politically motivated, citing his human rights activism and receiving an award from the U.S. State Department.
-
-
- Politics
- 6 January 2025 18:34
Politics
-
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
-
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
-
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
-
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
Leave a review