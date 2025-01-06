On January 6, speaking at a conference of ambassadors, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia had changed its allied relations with Armenia and supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. "Russia, having suddenly changed its foreign policy, supported Azerbaijan because for the first time Armenia had a decisive prime minister who did not give in," he noted.

At the same time he acused Azerbaijan for interference into the situation in Caledonia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, represented by its press secretary, called these accusations "unfounded and provocative, distorting the real facts."