Macron Accuses Azerbaijan of interfering in Caledonia, Baku rejects accusations
On January 6, speaking at a conference of ambassadors, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia had changed its allied relations with Armenia and supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. "Russia, having suddenly changed its foreign policy, supported Azerbaijan because for the first time Armenia had a decisive prime minister who did not give in," he noted.
At the same time he acused Azerbaijan for interference into the situation in Caledonia.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, represented by its press secretary, called these accusations "unfounded and provocative, distorting the real facts."
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan rejected Ilham Aliyev's demands for Yerevan to stop acquiring weapons. "Armenia has acquired and will continue to acquire weapons solely for the purpose of self-defense. Over 200 square kilometers of our sovereign territory is under the control of Azerbaijan. And even to regain these territories, we do not intend to consider military action, but rather a process of demarcation. So, we are buying weapons and have no intention of sending them back," he stated.
- 8 January 2025, 16:23
On January 8, Ilham Aliyev received the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. Ahmadian conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to Aliyev. Aliyev asked Ahmadian to convey his reciprocal greetings.
- 8 January 2025, 15:43
On November 8, a hearing took place in the Sabail District Court regarding the criminal case of Aziz Orudjov, the head of Kanal-13. During the session, Orudjov's lawyers requested that his pre-trial detention be changed to house arrest. However, the request was not granted. The prosecutor then announced the indictment. Orudjov denied the charges against him. The next court session is scheduled for January 24.
- 8 January 2025, 14:57
On January 8, President Ilham Aliyev received Magdalena Grono, the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, according to the Azerbaijani President's press service. Grono expressed condolences over the AZAL plane crash and expressed hope that all the causes of the crash would be thoroughly investigated. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, Grono emphasized that the EU is interested in ensuring sustainable stability in the South Caucasus region. She highlighted the importance of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security.
