Zelensky: "I Want a Peaceful Life"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a three-hour interview to American blogger and podcaster Lex Fridman, where he reflected on the early days of the full-scale war and shared his thoughts on pathways to peace.

Zelensky emphasized the crucial role of the United States in providing security guarantees necessary to effectively end Russia's aggression against Ukraine. He stated, "Without the United States, security guarantees are impossible. I mean the kind of guarantees that can prevent Russian aggression."

The Ukrainian president expressed his desire for Ukraine to join NATO, underscoring that a ceasefire without reliable security guarantees would merely give Russia time to rearm for future attacks. He remarked, "A ceasefire without security guarantees will allow Russia to rearm."

Discussing the potential consequences of the U.S. leaving NATO, Zelensky warned that such a move could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate aggression in Europe. "If [the U.S. leaves NATO], Putin will destroy Europe," he warned.

Zelensky also highlighted the challenges on the battlefield, including significant troop losses and Russia’s deployment of North Korean soldiers and artillery. He estimated that approximately 3,800 North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded during the conflict, and North Korea had supplied Russia with 3.7 million artillery shells.

Looking ahead, Zelensky expressed hope for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump soon after his inauguration. He noted that Trump had mentioned the possibility of an official visit from Ukraine early in his term. Zelensky said, "He told me on the phone that my visit would be one of the first…"

These statements reflect Zelensky’s commitment to securing international support, particularly from the U.S., to safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty and counter ongoing Russian aggression.

Key Moments from the Interview:

On the Role of International Allies

Lex Fridman: "You’ve often highlighted the importance of allies. Which countries have become true friends for you, and what would you like to say to their leaders?"

Volodymyr Zelensky: "From the start of the war, we’ve seen who truly stands for the values of freedom and democracy. The U.S., Poland, the U.K., the Baltic states, Canada, and many EU nations—their help has saved thousands of lives. I want to tell their leaders: you’re not just helping Ukraine, you’re protecting the world from dictatorship. History will remember this."

On Dialogue with Russia

Lex Fridman: "Many wonder if dialogue with Russia is possible under current conditions?"

Volodymyr Zelensky: "Dialogue is possible only when there is respect for sovereignty and human life. As long as Russia chooses aggression, destruction, and lies, meaningful dialogue is difficult. We are ready for peace but not at the cost of our territories or people. Ukraine will always remain free, and any negotiations must be built on that foundation."

On War and Leadership

Lex Fridman: "Mr. President, you’re at the center of the largest war in Europe since World War II. How do you cope with this immense responsibility?"

Volodymyr Zelensky: "This is a burden you cannot set down. Every day, I wake up thinking of the people defending Ukraine, those who’ve lost their homes, those who believe in victory. Leading during such times means feeling the pain and hope of an entire nation. We stand for freedom, and that drives me forward."

On Western Support

Lex Fridman: "You’ve spoken frequently about Western support. But sometimes, it seems allies don’t act quickly enough. How do you feel about this?"

Volodymyr Zelensky: "I am always grateful to our partners for their help. Yes, sometimes I wish things moved faster because delays cost lives. But I understand that democracy is a process, and decisions take time. Our role is to remind the world that Ukraine’s freedom and security are a shared goal."

On Ukraine’s Future

Lex Fridman: "What do you envision for Ukraine after the war?"

Volodymyr Zelensky: "Ukraine will be different—stronger, freer, and its people will value peace more. We are building a country where everyone feels secure, where corruption has no place, and where freedom is not just a word but a way of life. We believe in our future because we know what we’re fighting for."

Personal Motivations

Lex Fridman: "What keeps you going during these difficult times?"

Volodymyr Zelensky: "My family, our defenders, the children who write me letters. When I read a child’s words: ‘I want a peaceful life,’ I know we have no right to give up. I see people who’ve lost everything but still believe in Ukraine, and I understand that my strength is their strength."