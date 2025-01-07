Orthodox Christians Celebrate Christmas in Azerbaijan with Festive Services

Orthodox Christians across Azerbaijan marked Christmas with festive liturgies held in churches nationwide, including the Cathedral of the Holy Myrrh-Bearing Women in Baku. The celebrations, observed on Jan. 7 according to the Julian calendar, began on Christmas Eve, Jan. 6, concluding the 40-day Nativity Fast.

Families gathered for traditional Christmas Eve meals featuring 12 dishes symbolizing the apostles, with kutya—a sweet grain dish—taking center stage as a symbol of unity and faith. Homes were filled with the aromas of cinnamon and vanilla as families baked festive treats, reflecting the season’s themes of compassion and renewal. Charitable initiatives also underscored the spirit of goodwill.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Orthodox Christian community, emphasizing the country’s enduring commitment to multicultural harmony and religious tolerance.

"Our nation is recognized as a model of multiculturalism, where people of all faiths enjoy equal rights and freedoms," Aliyev said in his message. He highlighted Azerbaijan's rich history of religious coexistence, noting that Christians have lived in peace alongside other communities for centuries.

The president praised the Orthodox community for preserving its traditions, freely practicing its faith, and contributing to the nation’s socio-cultural and political life. "Christmas in Azerbaijan is celebrated as a symbol of hope, compassion, and faith in the future," Aliyev said. "May this joyous holiday bring happiness and prosperity to your families and abundance to your homes."

The Christmas celebrations reflected Azerbaijan’s diverse cultural tapestry, where faith and tradition coexist in harmony.