Court Trial Against Frenchman Accused of Espionage Begins in Baku

On January 6, the trial in the case of Martin Ryan, a French citizen accused of espionage, began at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Elmin Rustamov. Also standing trial was Azerbaijani citizen Azad Mammadli, who is accused of high treason.

At the start of the session, the judge announced that Ryan faces a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years under Article 276 (espionage), while Mammadli, charged under Article 274 (high treason) of the Criminal Code, could face a sentence ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.

Prosecutor Ziya Mansurov read out the indictment, according to which Ryan was recruited by agents from France's Directorate-General for External Security working at the French Embassy in Baku in 2021. Ryan was tasked with gathering information on Azerbaijani citizens who had studied in France or spoke French, in an effort to persuade them to cooperate with French intelligence.

Additionally, Ryan was assigned to collect information on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the United Kingdom, its military ties with Türkiye, military supplies from Pakistan and other countries, as well as the activities of Iranian and Russian companies in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's relations with European Union countries.

Ryan is also accused of organizing a meeting between Azerbaijani citizen Azad Mammadli and French intelligence officers. In exchange for his cooperation, Mammadli was promised assistance in relocating to one of the European countries.

Mammadli was also tasked with gathering similar information. Furthermore, he was required to propagate the idea that France supports peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while Russia supports the continuation of the conflict.

Mammadli pleaded not guilty. Ryan partially admitted his guilt, stating that he had acted unconsciously and unintentionally, and he is prepared to provide evidence of this during the trial. The next court session is scheduled for February 19.

It is important to note that Martin Ryan was arrested on December 4, 2023, on suspicion of espionage on behalf of French intelligence. In Baku, he managed the company Merkorama, which had been operating since October 2020, specializing in the import of food products and raw materials. The company also provided consulting services to foreign companies on export issues, business establishment in Azerbaijan, and services in the fields of IT, accounting, legal matters, and translation.