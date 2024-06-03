Five sailors died from gas suffocation
Five repairmen died on June 3 after being poisoned by gas during work at the floating shipyard of the Zykh ship repair plant of the Caspian Shipping Company of Azerbaıjan. Two more sailors were hospitalized with a diagnosis of poisoning.
As Caspar company reported, at about 5 p.m., the duty officer at shipyard No. 61 of the Zykh plant, Yolchuev Namik, became concerned about the lack of communication with four workers in the pumping department. Having gone down to them, he also suffocated and died.
The rescue team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was called and removed from the scene the bodies of Yolchuev and the other deceased - Safaraliev Tural, Shakhbazov Orkhan, Agaev Teyub and Mamedov Samid.
The causes of the incident will be announced later, the company said in a press release.
In turn, the Joint Administration of Territorial Medical Units reported that in addition to the death of five people, two more people were hospitalized with poisoning at the Clinical Medical Center.
The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation into the death of repair workers, the department reported.
