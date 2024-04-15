It will get warmer
On 16 April, Baku and Absheron will have changeable weather without precipitation. Air temperature will be +8+13 at night and +18+23 during the day.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. Fog in places. Wind is eastern.
Air temperature in the lowlands at night will be + 8+13, during the day will be + 22+27. In the mountains at night from -1 to +4, during the day +7+12.
- 15 April 2024, 15:08
In the tumultuous landscape of Middle Eastern geopolitics, recent skirmishes between Iran and Israel have sent ripples of concern far beyond the borders of the two feuding nations. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan finds itself delicately positioned, navigating a complex web of regional dynamics while safeguarding its own interests and stability.
- 15 April 2024, 13:00
The leading mobile operator employees shared their knowledge and experience with the wards of "SOS Children's Villages — Azerbaijan" Another stage of the project "Youth Can!", aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of young people in need of special care, was joined by another 20 participants aged 15 to 23. As part of the program, Gunay Guliyeva, a specialist from the Human Capital Management department of Azercell, conducted a training session on effective communication, career planning, resume writing, and interview preparation. Educational videos describing the processes of interview preparation and self-presentation were also produced for the "Youth Links" platform.
- 15 April 2024, 10:47
In March, the European Court of Human Rights handed down a dozen judgments and rulings against Azerbaijan in cases ranging from the already familiar election violations to property disputes. Among them there was a rather exotic for European jurisprudence on our country: the "case of A and others v. Azerbaijan" (no. 17184/18), which concerned a whole bunch of violations against 24 transgender persons, i.e. men who identify themselves as women. The case is interesting primarily because it is the first time that the government has recognized the problems of this category of citizens.
- 13 April 2024, 13:41
On Sunday, April 14, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, and a southwesterly wind will blow. The air temperature will be +7 +12° at night and +16 +21° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.
