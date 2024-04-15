It will get warmer

On 16 April, Baku and Absheron will have changeable weather without precipitation. Air temperature will be +8+13 at night and +18+23 during the day.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. Fog in places. Wind is eastern.

Air temperature in the lowlands at night will be + 8+13, during the day will be + 22+27. In the mountains at night from -1 to +4, during the day +7+12.