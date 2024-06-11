Marriage legislation in Azerbaijan will be tightened
Amendments to the Family Code of Azerbaijan, which involve some restrictions, were discussed during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs. In particular, it is proposed to ban marriages between blood relatives due to the risk of genetic diseases.
It is also proposed to cancel the reduction of the age of marriage (18 years) by one year in case of valid reasons. Currently, the executive authority has the right to reduce the age of marriage by 1 year in case of application of the newlyweds.
Social
-
11 June 2024, 15:28
On the night of June 11-12, rains with thunderstorms are expected in Baku and Absheron, sometimes intense. There is a chance of precipitation in the regions of the country; and intense rain is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. The water level in the rivers is expected to rise, which will cause mudslides in the mountains.
-
11 June 2024, 13:26
In its fatwa on the occasion of the upcoming Gurban Bayram, the Council of the Kazis of the Caucasus Muslim Board made a number of reminders and recommendations regarding sacrificial animals.
-
10 June 2024, 17:39
First time in Azerbaijan, the Google AI Hackathon event was organized by Tech Academy and officially sponsored by Bakcell. This innovation and AI event was hosted by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and brought together creative minds, AI enthusiasts, developers, and programmers. Over two days, 20 teams competed in the hackathon, trying to find innovative solutions using Google’s sensational AI platform, Gemini.
-
10 June 2024, 16:49
Last Saturday, the National Museum of Art hosted a lecture by researchers of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS Rustam Huseynov and Mehdi Ali: "Artistic features of the tombstones of Azerbaijan. Traditions and modernity." The audience was informed about the peculiarities of the decoration and epigraphy of tombstones, about the process of the emergence of this tradition of degradation. Special attention was paid to the runic monuments on the territory of Azerbaijan, their features, location, current state and influence on the style of subsequent eras.
