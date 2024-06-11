Marriage legislation  in Azerbaijan will be tightened

Amendments to the Family Code of Azerbaijan, which involve some restrictions, were discussed during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs. In particular, it is proposed to ban marriages between blood relatives due to the risk of genetic diseases.

It is also proposed to cancel the reduction of the age of marriage (18 years) by one year in case of valid reasons. Currently, the executive authority has the right to reduce the age of marriage by 1 year in case of application of the newlyweds.