Elman Mammadov
MP: French President's policy has led to aggravation of Azerbaijani-French relations
Baku French Lyceum, a well-known educational institution, has announced its decision to suspend its activities from the next academic year, which has caused speculation about the reasons behind the closure.
Initially, there were reports that the closure was the result of a decision made by the founders of the lyceum, which was confirmed by sources at the educational institution.
Subsequently, the educational complex of the Baku French Lyceum (BFL) published a comprehensive statement shedding light on the main factors contributing to the suspension of activities. The statement referred to a significant decrease in the number of students over the past decade compared to the projected figures indicated in the action plan, as well as problems related to maintenance costs.
However, the timing of the closure amid escalating tensions between France and Azerbaijan has raised questions and confusion about the potential political motives behind this decision.
In an interview with Turan, deputy of the Milli Majlis Elman Mammadov suggested that the relevant government agencies could provide additional information about the reasons for the closure of the lyceum. Mammadov stressed that although the Azerbaijani people have no complaints against the French, the policy of French President Emmanuel Macron has led to an aggravation of bilateral relations.
Mammadov expressed concern about Macron's alleged bias towards Azerbaijan, saying: "It is regrettable that a state like France, led by a man who is more pro-Armenian than the Armenians themselves, pursues a hostile policy towards Azerbaijan."
Stressing the stability of Anglo-French relations, Mammadov reaffirmed the country's commitment to maintaining friendly ties with the French people, despite political challenges.
Social
-
- 22 April 2024, 20:26
In the annals of Azerbaijan's oil-rich history, the name Witold Zglenicki may not readily come to mind, yet his contributions to the burgeoning oil industry of the late 19th and early 20th centuries are profound and enduring. As the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan recently commemorated his legacy on April 22 with the presentation of a book detailing his remarkable life, questions arise about why this towering figure remains largely overlooked in the streets and monuments of Baku.
-
- 22 April 2024, 16:29
The coast Guard of the State Border Service detained a boat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea that violated the state border, the statement of the ministry on April 22.
-
- 22 April 2024, 16:17
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on a dry hunger strike for the fifth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the PFPA told Turan after Hasanov called his colleagues from the pre-trial detention center today. Hasanov's voice sounded sluggish, the PPFA noted.
-
- 22 April 2024, 15:04
On April 23, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron. The northwest wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +14+18, during the day it will be +23+28 degrees. Short-term rains are expected in the regions of the country in some places, intense in some places, hail is possible. The wind is westerly, gusty.
Leave a review