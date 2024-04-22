Baku French Lyceum, a well-known educational institution, has announced its decision to suspend its activities from the next academic year, which has caused speculation about the reasons behind the closure.

Initially, there were reports that the closure was the result of a decision made by the founders of the lyceum, which was confirmed by sources at the educational institution.

Subsequently, the educational complex of the Baku French Lyceum (BFL) published a comprehensive statement shedding light on the main factors contributing to the suspension of activities. The statement referred to a significant decrease in the number of students over the past decade compared to the projected figures indicated in the action plan, as well as problems related to maintenance costs.

However, the timing of the closure amid escalating tensions between France and Azerbaijan has raised questions and confusion about the potential political motives behind this decision.

In an interview with Turan, deputy of the Milli Majlis Elman Mammadov suggested that the relevant government agencies could provide additional information about the reasons for the closure of the lyceum. Mammadov stressed that although the Azerbaijani people have no complaints against the French, the policy of French President Emmanuel Macron has led to an aggravation of bilateral relations.

Mammadov expressed concern about Macron's alleged bias towards Azerbaijan, saying: "It is regrettable that a state like France, led by a man who is more pro-Armenian than the Armenians themselves, pursues a hostile policy towards Azerbaijan."

Stressing the stability of Anglo-French relations, Mammadov reaffirmed the country's commitment to maintaining friendly ties with the French people, despite political challenges.