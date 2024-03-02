On Sunday, the air temperature in the capital will rise to +12°
On Sunday, March 3, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +5 °, during the day +7 +12°, the National Hydrometeorological Service.
No precipitation is expected in the regions. However, there is a chance of short-term rains in some places during the day. Fog is sometimes expected at night and in the morning, and an easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be 0 +4°, +7 +12°. In the mountains, -2 -7° is expected at night, -2° to +3° during the day.
There is a chance of ice on the roads at night and in the morning in some mountainous areas.
More than 1500 participants from Azerbaijan and Turkey engage in the competition Regional competitions of Robotex Turkiye, an annual robotics festival, started in Baku with the general sponsorship of Azercell. The opening ceremony was held with the participation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to our country, Jahit Bagchi, the advisor to the president of Azercell, Okan Chimen, rector of Nakhchivan State University, Elbrus Isayev, director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Ulker Sattarova, the president of the company Robotex Turkiye, Orhan Chevik, and other authorized persons.
In February, 514 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported. 28 infected died, and 513 people were cured. As of March 1, the number of active COVID-19 patients is 114 people. A special quarantine regime, introduced in March 2020, is still in force in Azerbaijan. The only limitation remains the closure of land borders with neighboring states.
In a recent address at the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev sparked debate by proposing an alternative approach to addressing the plight of young scientists in Azerbaijan. Instead of providing housing, he suggested bolstering salaries to empower scientists to purchase homes and find motivation in their work. This statement comes against a backdrop of longstanding grievances within Azerbaijan's scientific community regarding inadequate financial support and housing provisions.
Javid Jabbarli, an employee of the leading mobile operator, has won the "Skills Azerbaijan" national competition Javid Jabbarli, a member of Azercell's Security Department, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the top performer in the individual category of “Red Team” direction at the national competition "Skills Azerbaijan." This competition, aimed at young individuals aged 17-24, focuses on cybersecurity, encompassing aspects such as cyber-attacks, cyber-defense, and cyber-engineering. Out of 24 participants, Javid emerged as the country's foremost talent in this crucial field. The team he represented also won the national championship, by accumulating the maximum score.
