On Sunday, the air temperature in the capital will rise to +12°

On Sunday, March 3, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, cloudy at times, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +5 °, during the day +7 +12°, the National Hydrometeorological Service.

No precipitation is expected in the regions. However, there is a chance of short-term rains in some places during the day. Fog is sometimes expected at night and in the morning, and an easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be 0 +4°, +7 +12°. In the mountains, -2 -7° is expected at night, -2° to +3° during the day.

There is a chance of ice on the roads at night and in the morning in some mountainous areas.