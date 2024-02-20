  • contact.az Contact
Rains are expected on Wednesday

Rains are expected on Wednesday

Rains are expected on Wednesday

On Wednesday, February 21, precipitation is expected  in Baku and Absheron, light fog at night and in the morning, and a moderate north-westerly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +3 +5°, during the day +5 +7°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service. No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. However, precipitation is sometimes expected at night and in the evening in some mountainous and foothill areas, and there is a chance of snow. The east wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +6°, during the day +6 +10°;  -5 -10° is expected in the mountains at night, from -3° to +2° in the daytime.

 

  Innovations continue in İstəSən tariff package!
    20 February 2024, 17:34

    Innovations continue in İstəSən tariff package!

    Additional traffic for WhatsApp correspondence has been provided to subscribers, along with the opportunity to renew the tariff before it expires Azercell, which constantly offers new technological solutions and offers to its subscribers, continues to innovate in the "İstəSən" tariff package. Taking into account the desires and demands of users, this time the leading mobile operator has added 1GB of Internet traffic for WhatsApp Messaging to the first digital tariff package, "İstəSən," on a free-of-charge basis. In addition to this, even when the main internet balance of the tariff is depleted, subscribers can still easily renew the tariff in the "Kabinetim" application, both in the current design and by changing to the desired new design before the usage period expires.

  "Under authoritarian governments, the lives of political prisoners are at stake"
    20 February 2024, 17:29

    "Under authoritarian governments, the lives of political prisoners are at stake"

    The recent tragic death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in prison has sent shockwaves across the globe, prompting concerns about the treatment and safety of political prisoners in authoritarian regimes. In Azerbaijan, a country known for its tight grip on dissent, similar worries loom large as reports of suspicious deaths and inadequate medical care within its penitentiary system surface.

  Unveiling the Legacy of Vitold Zglenitsky: A Pioneer in Azerbaijan's Oil and Gas Sector
    20 February 2024, 17:24

    Unveiling the Legacy of Vitold Zglenitsky: A Pioneer in Azerbaijan's Oil and Gas Sector

    In a tribute to the indelible contributions of Vitold Zglenitsky, a Polish engineer whose innovative spirit reshaped Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku proudly presented his biography, "Polish Nobel: Miner, Geologist Vitold Zglenitsky (1850-1904)." Authored by Andrzej Jan Khodubski, the book serves as a beacon illuminating the life and achievements of this remarkable figure. The book, presented today at the Museum of the History of Azerbaijan, was translated by Samir Sattarov, head of the Department of the Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

  Weapons and drugs seized in Nasimi district
    20 February 2024, 12:36

    Weapons and drugs seized in Nasimi district

    In the course of operative-search measures, employees of Nasimi district police department of Baku detained persons involved in illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, the Interior Ministry reports.

Встреча в Мюнхене, президентские выборы и санкции ПАСЕ: Беседа с британским экспертом Томасом де Ваалом в "Çətin sual"


