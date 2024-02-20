Rains are expected on Wednesday

Additional traffic for WhatsApp correspondence has been provided to subscribers, along with the opportunity to renew the tariff before it expires Azercell, which constantly offers new technological solutions and offers to its subscribers, continues to innovate in the "İstəSən" tariff package. Taking into account the desires and demands of users, this time the leading mobile operator has added 1GB of Internet traffic for WhatsApp Messaging to the first digital tariff package, "İstəSən," on a free-of-charge basis. In addition to this, even when the main internet balance of the tariff is depleted, subscribers can still easily renew the tariff in the "Kabinetim" application, both in the current design and by changing to the desired new design before the usage period expires.