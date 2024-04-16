The warm weather will continue
On Wednesday, April 17, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening, and southerly wind. The air temperature at night is +9+14, during the day it will be up to +24 degrees.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country; easterly, gusty wind. In the lowlands at night +9+ 14 degrees, during the day it will be +22+27 degrees. In the mountains at night +5+ 10, in the daytime +15+ 20 degrees.
Social
- 16 April 2024, 21:39
In the intricate tapestry of international relations, adherence to the rulings and principles set forth by supranational bodies stands as a litmus test for a nation's commitment to the rule of law and human rights. Yet, amidst the halls of the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan's performance paints a stark picture of non-compliance and systemic challenges.
- 16 April 2024, 16:55
The police detained the editor of the site “Realmedia.az” Ramin Gurbanov, a correspondent for one of Khayam Gurbanli's newspapers and blogger Samir Ramazanov. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a criminal case has been opened against the first two on charges of extortion by threats and on the basis of numerous complaints from citizens. According to the same source, these individuals extorted money from individual citizens and firms by blackmailing them with the publication of negative materials.
- 15 April 2024, 15:08
In the tumultuous landscape of Middle Eastern geopolitics, recent skirmishes between Iran and Israel have sent ripples of concern far beyond the borders of the two feuding nations. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan finds itself delicately positioned, navigating a complex web of regional dynamics while safeguarding its own interests and stability.
- 15 April 2024, 13:00
The leading mobile operator employees shared their knowledge and experience with the wards of "SOS Children's Villages — Azerbaijan" Another stage of the project "Youth Can!", aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of young people in need of special care, was joined by another 20 participants aged 15 to 23. As part of the program, Gunay Guliyeva, a specialist from the Human Capital Management department of Azercell, conducted a training session on effective communication, career planning, resume writing, and interview preparation. Educational videos describing the processes of interview preparation and self-presentation were also produced for the "Youth Links" platform.
