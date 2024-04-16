The warm weather will continue

On Wednesday, April 17, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening, and southerly wind. The air temperature at night is +9+14, during the day it will be up to +24 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country; easterly, gusty wind. In the lowlands at night +9+ 14 degrees, during the day it will be +22+27 degrees. In the mountains at night +5+ 10, in the daytime +15+ 20 degrees.