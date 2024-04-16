Three journalists have been summoned for questioning in the case of “Abzas Media”
Three journalists were summoned to the Baku Police Headquarters for questioning. Inara Humbatova was summoned on April 16, Shams Hajiyeva and Mina Aliyarli were summoned on the April 17th.
They were called by the investigator of the Department of Serious Crimes Togrul Huseynov, the “Abzas Media” Facebook page. Aliyarli was already interrogated in the case of “Abzas Media” in November 2023.
As for Inara Humbatova and Shams Hajiyeva, they are in no way connected with the publication of “Abzas Media.” Before that, on April 10, journalist Ismail Tagiyev was summoned for questioning.
16 April 2024
17 April 2024
“France has decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations in connection with the continuation of unilateral actions on the part of Azerbaijan in recent months, damaging relations between our two countries.” This is stated in a message from the French Foreign Ministry on April 16.
The Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service have not responded to the appeal of the lawyers of Alesker Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV,” about his hospitalization. According to his brother Nasimi Mammadli, a second ultrasound examination was performed on April 12.
16 April 2024
BP, the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project, announced the start of oil production from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform as part of the development of the ACG field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
16 April 2024
Work is underway in Azerbaijan on a project to desalinate the water of the Caspian Sea, President Ilham Aliyev stated today at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Shirvan irrigation Canal. "After the implementation of this project, we will use the water of the Caspian Sea, both for irrigation and for drinking," Aliyev said. A number of countries have extensive experience in the field of seawater desalination and Azerbaijan will use it, he noted.
