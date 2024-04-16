Three journalists have been summoned for questioning in the case of “Abzas Media”

Three journalists were summoned to the Baku Police Headquarters for questioning. Inara Humbatova was summoned on April 16, Shams Hajiyeva and Mina Aliyarli were summoned on the April 17th.

They were called by the investigator of the Department of Serious Crimes Togrul Huseynov, the “Abzas Media” Facebook page. Aliyarli was already interrogated in the case of “Abzas Media” in November 2023.

As for Inara Humbatova and Shams Hajiyeva, they are in no way connected with the publication of “Abzas Media.” Before that, on April 10, journalist Ismail Tagiyev was summoned for questioning.