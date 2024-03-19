The weather in the days of Novruz

On March 20, precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the morning and evening, sometimes intense. The wind is northwesterly, gusty. The air temperature at night is +3+6°, during the day it will be +6+9°. There will also be precipitation with thunderstorms in some areas of the country, and snow in mountainous areas. Fog in places, the wind is westerly.

The air temperature in the lowlands is +3+8° at night, +9+14° during the day. In the mountains at night - 2-7 ° frost, in the daytime 0+2 °. According to the Ministry of Ecology, unstable weather in the country will continue until the morning of March 24. Precipitation and westerly winds will continue during this period. There will be snowfalls in the mountains. The air temperature in the mountains at night will be 4-5 degrees, during the day it will be near zero. In the lowlands at night + 4 + 5, in the daytime up to + 13 degrees. The speed of the westerly wind will be 10-15 meters per second.