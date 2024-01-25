    • flag_AZ
The  weather is getting  warmer

The news agency Turan
On Friday, on January 26, the weather in Baku and Absheron  will be cloudy, no  precipitation is  expected ;the wind is southerly. The air temperature at night is 0+3, during the day it will be +5+8 degrees.

No precipitation is  not expected in the regions of the country; fog in places, and westerly wind. In the lowlands, the air temperature at night is 0-5 frost, during the day it will be +3+ 7 degrees. In the mountains at night - 9-14 frosts, during the day -1-6 below zero.

There will be ice on the mountain roads.

