Very hot  weather is  expected on Friday

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on May 31. A moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature will rise to +28+33 degrees in the afternoon. In the regions of the country, precipitation is expected place in a number of mountainous areas, in some places intense. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +34 degrees in the afternoon, and in some places to +36 degrees; in the mountains, +21+26 degrees in the evening.