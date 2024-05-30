    • flag_AZ
Very hot  weather is  expected on Friday

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on May 31. A moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature will rise to +28+33 degrees in the afternoon. In the regions of the country, precipitation  is expected  place in a number of mountainous areas, in some places intense. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +34 degrees in the afternoon, and in some places to +36 degrees; in the mountains, +21+26 degrees in the evening.

