Very hot weather is expected on Friday
Very hot weather is expected on Friday
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on May 31. A moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature will rise to +28+33 degrees in the afternoon. In the regions of the country, precipitation is expected place in a number of mountainous areas, in some places intense. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +34 degrees in the afternoon, and in some places to +36 degrees; in the mountains, +21+26 degrees in the evening.
Social
-
- 30 May 2024, 16:49
The Kura River has overflowed in recent weeks, leading to extensive flooding in the western region of Azerbaijan. The Tovuz region has been particularly hard-hit, with hectares of crops reported destroyed.
-
Azerbaijan has been ranked second in the number of reported measles cases among European countries, according to a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
-
The U.S. Embassy in Baku, in collaboration with American Councils for International Education, is proud to announce the EducationUSA Alumni Fair as an exceptional opportunity for high school and university students, as well as their parents, interested in pursuing education in the United States.
-
- 29 May 2024, 16:37
On May 30, no precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron; south-easterly wind, and the air temperature will rise to +31 degrees during the day. In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in mountainous areas, and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +28+33 degrees in the afternoon. In the mountains it will be + 7+12 at night, +14+19 during the day.
Leave a review