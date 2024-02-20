Weapons and drugs seized in Nasimi district

In the course of operative-search measures, employees of Nasimi district police department of Baku detained persons involved in illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, the Interior Ministry reports.

Note that 8 cartridges and a Makarov pistol were seized from previously convicted Baku resident Kamran Abuzarov, who was detained on 19 February.

On the same day, Sumgayit resident Mammad Veliyev was detained with 1kg. 950 grams of heroin.

In the course of the recent operative-search measures by Nasimi police officers, 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 5 Makarov pistols, 60 cartridges and 7 ammunition magazines were also seized.--