Weather on Wednesday

On October 2, the weather in the capital will be changeable, precipitation is possible in the morning and evening in a number of places in Absheron. Wind is south-eastern, which will turn into north-western. A ir temperature at night will be +12+17, during the day it will be +19+24. Humidity is 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.

Rains will fall in the regions of the country, in some places intense, snow will fall in the highlands. Wind is western, gusty. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is +12+17, during the day it will be +20+25. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +10+ 15.