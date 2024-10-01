  • contact.az Contact
  Wednesday, 2 October 2024
Weather on Wednesday

The news agency Turan

Weather on Wednesday

On October 2, the weather in the capital will be changeable, precipitation is possible in the morning and evening in a number of places in Absheron. Wind is south-eastern, which will turn into north-western. A ir temperature at night will be +12+17, during the day it will be +19+24. Humidity is 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.

Rains will fall in the regions of the country, in some places intense, snow will fall in the highlands. Wind is western, gusty. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is +12+17, during the day it will be +20+25. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +10+ 15.

  Weather on Thursday
2 October 2024, 13:58
    • 2 October 2024, 13:58

    Weather on Thursday

    On October 3rd,  rainy  and cloudy weather is expected in some areas at night. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14 to +18°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +20 and +25°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day. In other regions of the country, there will be rain, locally heavy, with snow in the high mountains. Fog is expected in some areas, with westerly winds. In the lowlands, temperatures will be +11 to +16°C at night and +22 to +27°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be +2 to +7°C at night and +13 to +18°C during the day.

  In September, 767 Mines and 3,301 Unexploded Ordnance Neutralized in Liberated Territories
1 October 2024, 17:44
    • 1 October 2024, 17:44

    In September, 767 Mines and 3,301 Unexploded Ordnance Neutralized in Liberated Territories

    In September, a total of 478 anti-tank mines, 289 anti-personnel mines, and 3,301 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.

  Azerbaijani customs officials seized a large shipment of psychotropic substances transported from Iran to Russia
1 October 2024, 14:43
    • 1 October 2024, 14:43

    Azerbaijani customs officials seized a large shipment of psychotropic substances transported from Iran to Russia

    Employees of the Astara customs office prevented the transit of a significant batch of psychotropic drugs from Iran to Russia via Azerbaijan. The drugs were discovered during an X-ray inspection of a vehicle loaded with "computer accessories", according to a statement from the State Customs Committee.

  Drone Carrying Drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan Intercepted
30 September 2024, 15:43
    • 30 September 2024, 15:43

    Drone Carrying Drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan Intercepted

    On September 29, a joint operation by the State Security Service and the Border Service of Azerbaijan intercepted an attempt to deliver a large shipment of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan. A drone traveling from Iran toward Azerbaijan was spotted over the territory of the "Goradiz" border unit.

