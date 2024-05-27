“Alimardan bey Topchibashev” - new monograph by Jamil Hasanly
“Alimardan bey Topchibashev” - new monograph by Jamil Hasanly
On the eve of the 106th anniversary of the People's Republic of Azerbaijan (1918-20), the monograph “Alimardan bey Topchubashev” by famous historian, doctor of sciences Jamil Hasanly has been published.
The book is dedicated to the first chairman of the Parliament of independent Azerbaijan (1918-20) and head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the Versailles Peace Conference Alimardan bey Topchubashev and was printed by the publishing house “Altun” within the series “Creators of History”.
As the author notes, Topchibashev can be considered the founder of liberalism among Muslims of the Russian Empire.
“Alimardan bey went around all corners of the Muslim regions of Russia. As he himself said, the Union of Muslims of Russia, headed by Topchubashev, played a great role in consolidating the Turkic peoples in the territories where our grandfathers once ruled - the Caucasus Mountains, the gardens of Crimea, the steppes of Kazan,” Hasanly writes.
This is a story not about an individual, but about a nation, Hasanly wrote on facebook.
