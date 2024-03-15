Armenia receives the status of a candidate for the European Union. What does official Baku think about the resolution?

The European Parliament's recent adoption of a resolution titled "On the close ties between the European Union and Armenia and the need for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia" has sparked significant reactions, particularly from Azerbaijan. The resolution, which garnered 504 votes in favor, 4 against, and 32 abstentions, welcomed Armenia's expressed desire to bolster its relations with the EU and urged EU executive bodies to respond affirmatively to this aspiration. Additionally, the resolution suggested initiating discussions on visa liberalization with Armenia and even proposed considering granting Armenia candidacy for EU membership.

However, Azerbaijan's response to the resolution has been stern and critical. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the resolution as unfounded and biased, alleging it as another instance of double standards against Azerbaijan. The ministry's statement, issued on March 14, characterized the resolution as influenced by Armenia and its lobby, forming part of a larger smear campaign against Azerbaijan. Furthermore, Azerbaijan expressed concern over the European Parliament's integrity, suggesting that such resolutions undermine the credibility of the institution.

Political commentator Rauf Mirgadirov, in the program "A difficult Question", provided insights into the evolving dynamics surrounding Azerbaijan's stance in European circles. Mirgadirov highlighted the diminishing support for Azerbaijan within the European Parliament, citing the absence of a significant group of deputies previously advocating for Azerbaijan's position, particularly those from Eastern European countries. Notably, Mirgadirov pointed out that even the United Kingdom, a historical ally of Azerbaijan, has refrained from backing Azerbaijan in recent times.

Mirgadirov attributed this shift in European support to Azerbaijan's refusal to sign a peace agreement with Armenia, which has garnered opposition from anti-Russian members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Moreover, Azerbaijan's actions concerning the EU mission on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border have drawn criticism from PACE members, further eroding European sympathy towards Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Mirgadirov shed light on Azerbaijan's strained relationship with the European Union as an organization. While negotiations for an association agreement with the EU were previously underway, Azerbaijan ultimately declined to sign it. Although discussions for a new strategic partnership agreement commenced thereafter, Mirgadirov revealed that EU negotiators expressed skepticism regarding Azerbaijan's suitability for such a partnership, creating a diplomatic impasse.

In contrast, Mirgadirov emphasized Armenia's perceived advantage in its dealings with the EU. Armenia's signing of the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement in 2017 provided a tangible framework for cooperation, presenting a contrast to Azerbaijan's diplomatic stalemate. Mirgadirov contextualized the regional dynamics within the broader geopolitical struggle between the West and Russia for influence in the South Caucasus, suggesting that Azerbaijan's perceived alignment with Russia might have influenced MEPs' voting behavior.

In summation, the European Parliament's resolution on Armenia's candidacy for EU membership reflects not only Armenia's diplomatic strides but also underscores Azerbaijan's waning support within European circles. Against a backdrop of regional tensions and geopolitical rivalries, the resolution serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between international politics and regional dynamics in the South Caucasus.