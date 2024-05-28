Is Georgia changing its Western orientation and moving towards rapprochement with Russia? - a talk with Caucasus expert Vadim Dubnov at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"
Vadim Dubnov
Expert on the Caucasus, columnist for Radio Liberty
Difficult question
Bu gün Azərbaycanda Müstəqillik Günüdür. 1918-ci il mayın 28-də müsəlman Şərqində ilk dünyəvi demokratik dövlət olan Azərbaycan Xalq Cümhuriyyətinin (AXC) yaranmasından 106 il ötür.
- 27 May 2024, 23:25
On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order pardoning 154 convicts, but the decision notably excluded political prisoners, raising questions and sparking criticism from human rights advocates.
- 22 May 2024, 20:40
The recent death of Iranian President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi has raised questions about its potential impact on Azerbaijani-Iranian relations. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described his last meeting with Raisi on May 19 as "historic," expressing his condolences at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan on May 21.
- 21 May 2024, 20:40
The helicopter crash on May 19 that killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan has become a major point of discussion on the global political stage. As investigators and analysts scramble for answers, the central question remains: Was it a tragic accident or a calculated diversion?
