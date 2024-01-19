Seçkiöncəsi Azərbaycan – Qərb münasibətləri. – Rauf Mirqədirov saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Fevralın 7-də keçiriləcək növbədənkənar Prezident seçkisi öncəsi Azərbaycan və Qərb münasibətləri, xüsusilə Azərbaycan- Fransa, Azərbaycan – Avropa Birliyi münasibətlərində “sərin küləklər” hiss olunur.
Fransa Senatı Azərbaycana qarşı sanksiyaların tətbiqini tələb edən qətnamə qəbul etdi. Ardınca buna cavab olaraq Azərbaycanın Respublikası Milli Məclisinin Beynəlxalq münasibətlər və parlamentlərarası əlaqələr komitəsi hökumətə tədbirlərin görülməsi ilə bağlı çağırışlar etdi. Son vaxtlar Fransa ilə baş verən casus qalmaqalını bura əlavə etsək, mənzərə tam aydın olur.
Bundan başqa Azərbaycan Prezidentinin yerli telekanallara müsahibəsində Avropa Birliyi ölkələrinə bəzi mesajlar göndərməsi də münasibətlərdə sərinliyin olduğunu bir daha sübut edir.
Siyasi şərhçi Rauf Mirqədirov Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
