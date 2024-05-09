The new- old head of the Musavat party, Isa Gambar
In a political revival that has captured the attention of Azerbaijan's opposition landscape, Isa Gambar has returned to lead the Musavat Party, a decade after stepping down due to term limits imposed by the party's charter. His uncontested election at the 11th congress of the Musavat Party on May 4 highlights both his enduring influence within the party and the challenges facing opposition groups in Azerbaijan.
Gambar, who previously led the party through turbulent times, including his run for the presidency in 2003, has reemerged at a time when the Musavat Party, like many opposition parties in Azerbaijan, faces significant governmental pressures and a need to rejuvenate its leadership and connect more profoundly with the public. During his appearance on the “Difficult Question” program, Gambar reflected on his decision to re-assume leadership, emphasizing that it was the party's insistence rather than his own ambition that guided his return.
"The elections were held by secret ballot and were competitive, fair, and should serve as a model for many parties, particularly the ruling party," Gambar stated, addressing skepticism about the electoral process within Musavat. He firmly rejected any sugges
tion of premeditation in his election, pointing out that it was not a lack of candidates but a strategic decision by the party, driven by a consensus around his leadership.
In a party known for its intellectual roots and advocacy for democratic values, Gambar highlighted the infusion of young leaders and the party’s commitment to gender diversity, noting significant female representation and the institution of a quota system ensuring women comprise at least a quarter of its leadership.
Yet, the road ahead for Musavat under Gambar’s leadership is fraught with challenges. The politician outlined a dire picture of the hurdles facing the opposition in Azerbaijan, where participation in opposition activities can jeopardize one's career and livelihood due to government repression. This environment has stifled the influx of youth into Musavat and other opposition parties, a trend Gambar is eager to reverse.
Looking forward, Gambar’s immediate task is to deepen the party's connection with the Azerbaijani populace, a move he believes is crucial for revitalizing its base and effectiveness. Moreover, at the upcoming party congress scheduled for May 18, where the new leadership will be formed, Gambar plans to propose a "Social Contract." This initiative aims to foster a dialogue between the government, society, and the opposition, advocating for a peaceful and democratic transition in Azerbaijan.
The concept has already garnered support within the party ranks, reflecting a broader desire among members to engage constructively with government counterparts while standing firm on their demands for democratic reforms. As Gambar prepares to reintroduce the Musavat Party to the public under this new social contract framework, the political arena in Azerbaijan stands at a potential crossroads, with the Musavat Party positioning itself once again as a critical voice for change and democratic engagement.
