The President warned PACE and Armenia ...
In a recent meeting with Secretary General Martin Chungong of the Interparliamentary Union, President Ilham Aliyev voiced strong objections to the decision made by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to strip the Azerbaijani delegation of its voting rights. The President attributed this decision to a minority group's initiative and contended that it goes against established parliamentary traditions. He insisted that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation must be reinstated, warning that failure to do so could lead to a reconsideration of Azerbaijan's participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights.
President Aliyev also addressed the ongoing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, asserting that a de facto peace currently exists between the two nations. Despite a peaceful situation prevailing on the border for several months, the President emphasized the necessity of signing a peace treaty to formally conclude the process and put an end to Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan. He pointed to Armenia's Declaration of Independence, which calls for the unification of the Karabakh region with Armenia and violates Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. The President urged for amendments to the Armenian Constitution and other legal documents to remove such claims, considering it a crucial step towards achieving lasting peace.
Political commentator Rauf Mirkadyrov offered insights on these developments in the program "A Difficult Question." Mirkadyrov expressed skepticism about Azerbaijan reconsidering its participation in European institutions, highlighting the importance of European opportunities for the country. He suggested that Azerbaijan's actions in response to the PACE decision were situational and emphasized that Europe, unlike Azerbaijan's energy carriers, could easily find alternatives.
Mirkadyrov also raised concerns about Azerbaijan's financial capacity to rebuild the recently liberated territories, suggesting a need for external investments, which European countries could provide. Despite the strategic importance of Azerbaijan in the Middle Corridor project, Mirkadyrov acknowledged that Europe might find alternative logistics opportunities.
While acknowledging President Aliyev's positive stance on the de facto peace, Mirkadyrov cautioned that it might be fragile, asserting that real peace could only be achieved when Armenia renounces its territorial claims. The expert's assessment reflected a nuanced perspective on the geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.
Leave a review
-
- Politics
- 2 February 2024 17:40
-
Difficult question
-
- 1 February 2024, 22:34
On January 30, the pro-government media of Azerbaijan released a flurry of accusatory articles aimed at discrediting the online publication AbzasMedia, the Internet television Toplum.TV and figures from journalism schools. The main targets of these accusations are Khadija Ismail, the editor-in-chief Toplum.TV Arzu Geybulla, Head of Azerbaijan Internet Watch, and Akif Gurbanov, speaker of the Third Republic Platform.
-
- 31 January 2024, 17:45
In a recent report released by Transparency International, Azerbaijan finds itself positioned at 154th out of 180 countries in the global corruption index for 2023. The evaluation, which gauges corruption levels in the public sector based on expert and entrepreneur opinions, underscores the pervasive challenges facing the country's governance.
-
- 30 January 2024, 20:19
Almaniyanın Münhen Prokurorluğu keçmiş deputatlar – Aksel Fişerə və Eduard Lintnerə qarşı ittiham irəli sürüb. Onların Azərbaycan hökumətindən rüşvət aldıqları bildirilir. Söhbət milyonlarla dollardan gedir. Xəbəri “Spiegel” yayıb.
-
- 29 January 2024, 22:56
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) approved resolution No. 15898 on January 24, temporarily revoking Azerbaijan's right to vote until the PACE session in January 2025. The move follows concerns over human rights violations, political prisoners, and Azerbaijan's refusal to allow PACE speakers into the Lachyn corridor in 2023.
2 comment
Акпер
2024-02-03
Моська лает на слона. Европа очень быстро закроет газовый краник и все , кранты всему. Совсем с катушек слетел.
Burhan
2024-02-03
Известный методологический принцип Бритва Оккама гласит «не следует привлекать новые сущности без крайней на то необходимости». Зомбоящик довольно долго твердил что это не нас выперли из ПАСЕ, а мы, говоря словами героя фильма "Мимино" личный неприязнь испытываем к нему. Бывший ректор университета иностранных языков не сам принял решение хлопнуть дверью ПАСЕ за мгновение до того как его оттуда выперли. Евросоюз не говорильня, а один из крупнейших в мире инвесторов. После того как Самедов обиделся и ушел было объявлено что эта "говорильня" инвестирует 300 миллиардов евро в развитие экономики республик Средней Азии. Могли бы и мы на этом заработать. Однако маленькая и гордая птичка как в фильме "Кавказская пленница", предпочла обидеться. И оказалась в положении героини комедии Гоголя "Ревизор" когда унтер-офицерская вдова сама себя высекла