Azerbaijan Reports Robust Foreign Trade Surplus in January 2024
Azerbaijan Reports Robust Foreign Trade Surplus in January 2024
Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus for January 2024 reached an impressive $701.86 million, marking a substantial increase of 51.2% compared to the corresponding period last year, as per the latest report from the State Customs Committee (SCC).
Despite a marginal decline of 9.2% in overall foreign trade turnover, which amounted to $2.99 billion, the country showcased resilience driven by notable shifts in export and import dynamics. Export figures totaled $1.84 billion, experiencing a modest decline of 1.8%, while imports declined significantly by 19.2% to $1.14 billion.
The structure of exports remained largely dominated by the oil and gas sector, accounting for a staggering 87.96% of total export volume. This underscores Azerbaijan's continued reliance on its hydrocarbon resources as a primary driver of export revenue.
In contrast, the composition of imports showcased a diverse array of categories. Notable sectors included machines, mechanisms, electrical appliances, equipment, and spare parts (20.25%), vehicles and spare parts (14.85%), and ferrous metals and products (7.84%).
The report highlighted the extensive participation of both state and private enterprises, with 4,371 thousand enterprises and 6,228 thousand individuals engaged in foreign trade operations during the reporting period. Additionally, Azerbaijan conducted trade with 131 countries, demonstrating the country's broad global reach.
Key export partners for Azerbaijan in January 2024 included Italy (25.53%), Turkey (16.54%), Israel (16.22%), and Thailand (6.25%), among others. Meanwhile, leading import partners comprised China (19.07%), Russia (16.57%), and Turkey (14.93%), reflecting the country's diversified trade relationships.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus in 2023 stood at $16.61 billion, marking a decline of 29.6% compared to 2022. While this decrease may raise concerns, the substantial surplus in January 2024 suggests a potential reversal or stabilization of this trend, providing a positive outlook for Azerbaijan's trade performance in the coming months.
-
-
- Social
- 16 February 2024 14:48
Economics
-
- 16 February 2024, 15:36
Last year, the number of companies that used the existing customs procedure "internal processing for export" in Azerbaijan rose by 77% as compared to 2022, and the value of goods - by 85%. This is stated in today's report of the Ministry of Economy.
-
Residents of industrial parks and neighbourhoods managed by the Economic Zone Development Agency (EZDA) of Azerbaijan have invested over AZN 6.6 billion in their projects. EZDA board chairman Seymur Adygezalov said this at today's press conference.
-
- 16 February 2024, 15:06
Investments in industrial parks and industrial blocks managed by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones (IZIA) Azerbaijan have surpassed an impressive 6.6 billion manats, with further commitments of 830 million manats slated for the next stage, announced Seymur Adygezalov, Chairman of the Board of IZIA.
-
- 16 February 2024, 14:25
Carlsberg Azerbaijan has demonstrated resilience in its sales figures for 2023, marking a modest yet significant 1% increase compared to the previous year. This growth trajectory, as highlighted by the company, can be primarily attributed to the resurgence of inbound tourism and the gradual restoration of the on-trade channel, comprising hotels, cafes, and restaurants.
Leave a review