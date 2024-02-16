Carlsberg Azerbaijan Bolsters Sales Amidst Tourism Recovery

Carlsberg Azerbaijan has demonstrated resilience in its sales figures for 2023, marking a modest yet significant 1% increase compared to the previous year. This growth trajectory, as highlighted by the company, can be primarily attributed to the resurgence of inbound tourism and the gradual restoration of the on-trade channel, comprising hotels, cafes, and restaurants.

In a statement released by the company, it was revealed that sales within chain stores experienced a notable uptick of 12%. This surge in consumer demand within retail chains underscores a positive shift in purchasing behavior. Furthermore, the HoReCa sector witnessed a commendable 3% rise, indicating a gradual recovery in the hospitality industry. However, traditional trade channels, predominantly comprising small shops, encountered a marginal decline of 3.4%. This dip is attributed to consumers' increasing preference for outlets within the modern trade channel, reflecting evolving market dynamics.

Carlsberg Azerbaijan emphasized that the uptick in sales not only translated into strengthened market presence but also contributed significantly to the state's coffers. Tax deductions to the state budget surged by 15%, reaching 38.1 million manats—a testament to the company's economic contribution.

In addition to bolstering domestic sales, Carlsberg Azerbaijan made significant strides in expanding its export footprint. Exports to neighboring Georgia surged by an impressive 22% in 2023, showcasing the company's commitment to regional growth and market diversification.

Alius Antulis, CEO of Carlsberg Azerbaijan, underscored the company's dedication to investing in Azerbaijan's economic landscape. Antulis highlighted the memorandum of understanding signed between Carlsberg Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy in 2021, which outlined a commitment to invest 25 million manats. By the end of 2023, the company had already injected 18 million manats into the economy. Looking ahead, Antulis affirmed a further investment plan of approximately 6.7 million manats for 2024, indicative of Carlsberg Group's steadfast resolve to foster business expansion and development within Azerbaijan.

Strategically situated in Khirdalan, a mere 10 kilometers from the capital, Baku, Carlsberg Azerbaijan's brewery boasts a robust production capacity of 8 million decaliters per year. The company's workforce, comprising approximately 260 employees, plays a pivotal role in maintaining operational excellence. Moreover, Carlsberg Azerbaijan's ripple effect on the economy is palpable, with over 3,000 jobs created in related industries such as suppliers, retail, and the hotel business.

Cumulatively, the company's investments in plant development amount to approximately 60 million manats, underlining its commitment to fostering long-term sustainability and growth. Carlsberg Azerbaijan's diverse portfolio, featuring renowned brands such as Xırdalan, Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, Efsane, and Kronenbourg Blanc 1664, continues to resonate with consumers, solidifying its position as a market leader in Azerbaijan's brewing industry.

In conclusion, Carlsberg Azerbaijan's in 2023 underscores not only its resilience amidst economic challenges but also its commitment to driving sustainable growth and fostering economic development in Azerbaijan. As the company navigates the evolving dynamics of the market, its strategic investments and diversified portfolio position it favorably for continued success in the years to come.