Recent decisions by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to introduce new regulations for taxi operations have raised eyebrows and prompted questions regarding privacy, scientific rationale, and potential misuse of data. The approved requirements stipulate specific colors for taxis based on their type of operation, alongside mandatory installation of video cameras within the vehicles.

One of the key provisions mandates that regular intercity and intra-city taxis be painted white and red, respectively, while electric vehicles serving both types of routes should be green. Additionally, all taxis must be equipped with video cameras covering the entire cabin, capable of storing recorded data for at least one month.

In response to these regulations, IT expert Osman Gunduz raised pertinent queries about the fate of passengers' personal information captured by these video cameras. He questioned the scientific basis for the color allocation for taxis and expressed surprise at the lack of official explanation behind the decision. Gunduz highlighted the shift in taxi-hailing patterns from street pickups to phone calls and urged authorities to provide clarity on the color restrictions.

Moreover, Gunduz voiced concerns over the potential misuse of the recorded video data by taxi drivers. He emphasized the sensitive nature of the information collected, encompassing public figures, officials, and families. The absence of safeguards against data breaches or unauthorized sharing raised red flags about privacy infringement and possible exploitation of the footage for personal gain or social media notoriety.

Addressing these concerns, Gunduz called for comprehensive training for taxi drivers regarding data privacy and emphasized the need for strict enforcement of regulations to deter misuse of recorded footage. He underscored the importance of accountability and transparency in handling sensitive information, urging relevant authorities, including the Azerbaijan State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations (AYNA), to address these issues promptly.

The lack of official statements or comprehensive studies backing the decisions regarding taxi color schemes and video surveillance further deepens the uncertainty surrounding the reforms. As the implementation of these regulations progresses, stakeholders, including government agencies, industry experts, and the public, await clarification and reassurance regarding data privacy protection and adherence to ethical standards in taxi operations.

Amidst growing concerns and unanswered questions, the success of these taxi reforms hinges on transparent communication, robust oversight mechanisms, and proactive measures to safeguard passenger privacy and prevent potential misuse of recorded data. Only through collaborative efforts and informed decision-making can the government ensure the effective and responsible implementation of these regulatory changes in the taxi industry.