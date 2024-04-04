When the number of recipients of targeted social assistance is sharply reduced, they remember about child benefits

In Azerbaijan, the landscape of targeted social assistance (TSA) has undergone significant shifts over the past seven years, sparking concerns about the welfare of children within low-income families. Data from the State Statistics Committee reveal a stark reality: the number of TSA recipients has more than doubled since 2017, reaching 272,300 individuals in 2023. However, this figure represents a notable decline from the previous year, prompting a reassessment of social protection mechanisms and their implications for vulnerable populations, especially children.

Back in 2017, TSA reached 120.3 thousand members of 498.4 thousand low-income families, underscoring the depth of need within the country. Yet, recent years have seen a decline in the number of recipients, raising questions about the adequacy of support for those most in need. With fewer families benefiting from TSA, concerns arise regarding the potential impact on children, whose well-being often hinges on such assistance.

Vugar Bayramov, a member of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy of Milli Majlis, sheds light on the evolving landscape of TSA. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, heemphasizes that while the average amount of assistance per family has increased, the decrease in the number of recipients is primarily attributed to program expirations and changes in income eligibility. Bayramov advocates for easing application criteria, suggesting adjustments such as evaluating car ownership based on manufacturing dates and increasing the age limit for eligible children.

Economist Rashad Hasanov echoes concerns about the effectiveness of TSA, advocating for a more direct and comprehensive approach to children's welfare. He proposes the establishment of a targeted mechanism specifically aimed at supporting children, incorporating elements such as access to quality education and nutrition. Hasanov emphasizes the need for a differentiated payment system based on family size, recognizing that children from larger families may require additional support.

However, challenges persist in aligning policy with practical implementation. Restrictions imposed on TSA eligibility, such as disqualifying families with certain assets or employment histories, hinder access to vital support for those in need. While government officials acknowledge efforts to soften application conditions in recent years, debates continue over the efficacy of alternative programs like the Self-Employment Program.

Hasanov expresses skepticism regarding the Self-Employment Program's effectiveness, citing concerns about its long-term sustainability and impact on poverty alleviation. He stresses the importance of bolstering social protection mechanisms to address the diverse needs of vulnerable families, rather than relying solely on economic incentives.

In conclusion, as Azerbaijan grapples with evolving dynamics in social assistance, the plight of children within low-income families remains a pressing concern. While efforts to reform TSA and implement alternative programs are underway, there is a clear imperative to prioritize the well-being of vulnerable children and ensure that support mechanisms are equitable, effective, and sustainable in the long term. Serious improvements are needed to bridge the gap between policy intent and practical outcomes, ultimately safeguarding the rights and welfare of children across the nation.