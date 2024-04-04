The ordeal of receiving targeted social assistance...
When the number of recipients of targeted social assistance is sharply reduced, they remember about child benefits
In Azerbaijan, the landscape of targeted social assistance (TSA) has undergone significant shifts over the past seven years, sparking concerns about the welfare of children within low-income families. Data from the State Statistics Committee reveal a stark reality: the number of TSA recipients has more than doubled since 2017, reaching 272,300 individuals in 2023. However, this figure represents a notable decline from the previous year, prompting a reassessment of social protection mechanisms and their implications for vulnerable populations, especially children.
Back in 2017, TSA reached 120.3 thousand members of 498.4 thousand low-income families, underscoring the depth of need within the country. Yet, recent years have seen a decline in the number of recipients, raising questions about the adequacy of support for those most in need. With fewer families benefiting from TSA, concerns arise regarding the potential impact on children, whose well-being often hinges on such assistance.
Vugar Bayramov, a member of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy of Milli Majlis, sheds light on the evolving landscape of TSA. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, heemphasizes that while the average amount of assistance per family has increased, the decrease in the number of recipients is primarily attributed to program expirations and changes in income eligibility. Bayramov advocates for easing application criteria, suggesting adjustments such as evaluating car ownership based on manufacturing dates and increasing the age limit for eligible children.
Economist Rashad Hasanov echoes concerns about the effectiveness of TSA, advocating for a more direct and comprehensive approach to children's welfare. He proposes the establishment of a targeted mechanism specifically aimed at supporting children, incorporating elements such as access to quality education and nutrition. Hasanov emphasizes the need for a differentiated payment system based on family size, recognizing that children from larger families may require additional support.
However, challenges persist in aligning policy with practical implementation. Restrictions imposed on TSA eligibility, such as disqualifying families with certain assets or employment histories, hinder access to vital support for those in need. While government officials acknowledge efforts to soften application conditions in recent years, debates continue over the efficacy of alternative programs like the Self-Employment Program.
Hasanov expresses skepticism regarding the Self-Employment Program's effectiveness, citing concerns about its long-term sustainability and impact on poverty alleviation. He stresses the importance of bolstering social protection mechanisms to address the diverse needs of vulnerable families, rather than relying solely on economic incentives.
In conclusion, as Azerbaijan grapples with evolving dynamics in social assistance, the plight of children within low-income families remains a pressing concern. While efforts to reform TSA and implement alternative programs are underway, there is a clear imperative to prioritize the well-being of vulnerable children and ensure that support mechanisms are equitable, effective, and sustainable in the long term. Serious improvements are needed to bridge the gap between policy intent and practical outcomes, ultimately safeguarding the rights and welfare of children across the nation.
Economics
-
The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAR) reported a noticeable decrease in revenues from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields in the first three months of 2024, which is 29.2 percent less compared to the same period last year. According to SOFAR, revenues from the operation of ACG from the beginning of 2024 to April 1 amounted to $ 1.447.8 billion.
-
The sixth meeting of the Working Group on Coordination and Monitoring of the introduction of "green" technologies and energy efficiency requirements in the territories liberated from occupation was held at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan. At the meeting, chaired by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, President Ilham Aliyev's commitment to implementing green energy solutions in these territories and the need to create infrastructure for electric vehicles along with advanced technologies were emphasized. This initiative is gaining global importance as Azerbaijan prepares to host the International Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) later this year.
-
- 4 April 2024, 15:14
Finance Minister Samir Sharifov recently held talks with Director General of the Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Evgeny Zhukov during his visit to Azerbaijan. At the meeting held on April 3, the main focus was on various aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB, in particular, within the framework of socio-economic development strategies and infrastructure projects.
-
In the intricate tapestry of Azerbaijan's economic space, a recent analysis sheds light on the nation's spending patterns, sparking debate over its allocation of resources. Against a backdrop of robust retail trade turnover amounting to 8 billion 555 million manats in the first two months of the year, questions emerge regarding the proportionality of expenditure across different sectors.
Leave a review