The National Art Museum Azerbaijan hosted a lecture by numismatist Rustam Huseynov on the countermarks on Azerbaijani coins.
Rustam Huseynov examined in detail samples of coins of the Kara Koyunlu, Ak Koyunlu, Safavids and others with countermarks during the lecture, explained their features and examined in detail their role in the history of Azerbaijan. Coins with countermarks are of particular interest to historians; since thanks to them it is often possible accurately establish the dating of the reign, the official titles of the rulers and the territory actually controlled by the ruler.
The unique medieval silver and copper coins of great historical value were showcased on the event. Some of them were shown to the general public for the first time.
Particular interest to the public were attracted by the historical facts about their circulation and events related to them in addition to silver and copper coins.
The lecture aroused great interest from the guests, who asked a number of questions about little-known historical facts. For example, from the countermark one can understand the attitude of the ruler towards his predecessor, whether the change of power was natural or violent.
Minting own coin is one of the most important regalia of the state, an attribute of power and sovereignty. The countermark on the coins of Azerbaijan was applied for various reasons, primarily for political ones, and now such coins are important in determining the time of reign and the real role of individual rulers in political history. Some rulers are known only by their names on coins.
