Azerbaijan and IEA discuss Energy Efficiency Roadmap
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, at a meeting in New York with Mary Bers Warlick, Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), discussed the draft "Energy Efficiency Roadmap for Azerbaijan" prepared by this Agency within the framework of the “EU4Energy” program, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"The importance of this document was assessed in terms of contribution to Azerbaijan's fulfillment of climate commitments," the message reads.
The sides exchanged views on the priorities of the COP29 agenda, including the adoption of new global collective financial measures, mutual cooperation on COP29, as well as activities to promote Azerbaijan regarding the resumption of nationally determined commitments (NDC) on climate commitments (greenhouse gas emissions) and intensive cooperation with the EIA in this context.
"The measures taken by Azerbaijan in connection with its accession to the Global Promise on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency and the Global Promise on Methane initiatives, as well as steps towards energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, were considered," the Ministry of Energy said.
They also discussed innovations related to the creation of renewable energy production facilities in Azerbaijan, their integration into the energy system, the use of offshore wind energy, and the implementation of green energy corridor projects in various directions.
