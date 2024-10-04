Gazprom Tops List of Russia's Most Unprofitable Companies

Gazprom has topped the Forbes list of Russia's most unprofitable companies for 2023. The publication revealed that the company's net loss for the year was 583.1 billion rubles, marking its first accounting loss in 25 years.

The second spot goes to the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, which recorded a net loss of 71.9 billion rubles. The complex, being built in the Amur region, is a joint venture between ‘Sibur’ and China's ‘Sinopec’. As of early September 2024, the project was over 55% complete and is expected to be one of the world's largest producers of polyethylene and polypropylene.

The losses of this not-yet-operational company were attributed to accounting reasons, including reserves for asset impairments and losses from foreign exchange differences due to asset and liability conversions into foreign currencies. Rounding out the top three is ‘Ozon’, with a net loss of 42.7 billion rubles for 2023, although this loss has decreased by 27% due to increased gross profit and the absence of one-time expenses.