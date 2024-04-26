The Days of Sustainable Energy of the EU and Turkmenistan will start in Ashgabat tomorrow

The Days of Sustainable Energy of the European Union and Turkmenistan 2024 (SED) will start, which will be held from April 27 to May 3 in Ashgabat, and then the Caspian city of Turkmenbashi, the message of the EU delegation to Turkmenistan.

This campaign is conducted by the EU within the framework of the project "Sustainable Energy Connection in Central Asia (SECCA)" in partnership with the UNDP project "Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Development of green Cities" with the support of the Ministries of Energy and Education of Turkmenistan and the administration of the city of Turkmenbashi.

"SED events are aimed at raising awareness about energy efficiency, renewable energy sources and the relationship between energy and climate change," the statement said.