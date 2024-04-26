The Days of Sustainable Energy of the EU and Turkmenistan will start in Ashgabat tomorrow
The Days of Sustainable Energy of the European Union and Turkmenistan 2024 (SED) will start, which will be held from April 27 to May 3 in Ashgabat, and then the Caspian city of Turkmenbashi, the message of the EU delegation to Turkmenistan.
This campaign is conducted by the EU within the framework of the project "Sustainable Energy Connection in Central Asia (SECCA)" in partnership with the UNDP project "Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Development of green Cities" with the support of the Ministries of Energy and Education of Turkmenistan and the administration of the city of Turkmenbashi.
"SED events are aimed at raising awareness about energy efficiency, renewable energy sources and the relationship between energy and climate change," the statement said.
Energy
26 April 2024 07:20
Energy
26 April 2024, 07:35
The Ministries of Energy of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev.
26 April 2024, 07:32
Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Hungary have begun since April of this year, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told yesterday at a business forum in Baku. "We have a contract with Hungary for the supply of 100 mcm of gas," Babayev said. In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the first 50 mcm of Azerbaijani gas were received in April. The strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in the energy sphere will strengthen Hungary's energy security, he noted.
26 April 2024, 07:29
MOL's investments in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan have so far amounted to $2 billion, Attila Somfai, Managing Director of MOL Azerbaijan, said yesterday during the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian intergovernmental commission in Baku.
26 April 2024, 07:27
Yesterday, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy signed a Memorandum on Cooperation in the field of education and development, the joint information of SOCAR and the STS.
