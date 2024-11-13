Trump Meets Biden at White House for Power Transfer Talks

Donald Trump, who secured a victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, met with incumbent President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. The meeting marks the first time the two have met since their contentious debate earlier in the year.

During the encounter, Biden pledged to ensure a peaceful transition of power, while Trump expressed his intention to facilitate a smooth handover.

“Mr. President-elect and former President, Donald, congratulations. We want to ensure a smooth transfer of power, and we will do everything possible to support you,” Biden said to Trump in the Oval Office. “Today, we’ll have the chance to discuss some of these important matters. Welcome—and welcome back!”

Trump, responding with a rare moment of reflection, remarked, “Politics is a harsh thing, and the world can be a tough place. But today, it feels good, and I truly appreciate it.” The two leaders then shook hands, a symbolic gesture of reconciliation following a bitter campaign season.

The meeting marks a return to tradition in American politics, where outgoing presidents host their successors at the White House as part of the transition process. Notably, this tradition was skipped after the 2020 election when Trump, who lost to Biden, refused to acknowledge his defeat and did not extend an invitation to his successor.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented on the significance of the meeting, noting that Biden “believes in upholding norms and our institutions. He believes in a peaceful transfer of power.”