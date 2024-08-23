president.az
A package of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan bilateral documents
Following the talks between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on August 23 in Tashkent, a package of bilateral documents was signed. The leaders of the two countries signed a Treaty on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as a Resolution from the first meeting of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council.
Additionally, the following documents were signed:
- An Action Plan for cooperation in the field of tourism for 2024-2026 and a Roadmap for cultural and humanitarian cooperation for the same period;
- A Protocol on cooperation in the field of preschool and general education;
- A cooperation program between the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan for 2024-2026;
- A Protocol on cooperation between the forensic agencies of the two countries;
- An Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and the National Guard of Uzbekistan;
- An intergovernmental agreement on labor activities and the protection of labor rights of citizens temporarily working in each other’s territory;
- An Action Plan for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation for 2024-2025;
- A cooperation program between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2025-2026;
- Documents on cooperation between the cities of Baku and Tashkent, Beylagan and Shahrisabz, Guba and Jizzakh;
- An Agreement on the main terms of cooperation between SOCAR and "Uzbekneftegaz."
Politics
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:40
polis, səməd şıxı, tbilisi
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
-
- 23 August 2024, 18:12
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
-
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
Leave a review