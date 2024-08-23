Islamists seize prison in Volgograd

Several Islamist inmates at a maximum-security prison (IK-19) in the Volgograd region of Russia have seized several guards, killing at least one of them. According to TASS, the takeover occurred during a disciplinary commission meeting. At least three inmates were involved in the attack. In video footage shared by the inmates, three people appear to have been killed, and one person has been taken hostage (reportedly the prison warden).

The inmates are armed with knives and refer to themselves as "mujahideen of the Islamic State." It is not yet clear what their demands are. A similar situation occurred a month ago in a prison in Rostov, where Islamist inmates also staged a takeover.