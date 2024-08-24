Air Force officer arrested on charges of funds misappropriation
Captain Ulvi Hasanov, head of the fuel and lubricants service of the N-th military unit of the Air Force of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, has been detained. This is reported by Firad Aliyev, head of the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office.
Hasanov is charged under Articles 179.3.2 (embezzlement on a large scale), 341.1 (abuse of official powers or their excess) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
By the decision of the Baku military court, a preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen against Hasanov.
