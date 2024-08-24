On Ukraine's Independence Day, U.S. Announces More Aid For Kyiv, Massive Tranche Of Sanctions Targeting Russia

The Biden administration on Friday unveiled a massive tranche of sanctions targeting Russia, and a new military aid package for Ukraine as the country celebrates its 33rd Independence Day, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"Today marks not only a celebration of your history and progress, but also a solemn reminder of the sacrifices you are making every day in defense of your country." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a late night statement addressing Ukrainians. "America stands with you today and always.”

President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and announced a new military aid package saying that the package will include air defense missiles, counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles and ammunition.

"Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail—and the United States, our Allies, and our partners, will continue to stand with them every step of the way," Biden noted.

Secretary of Defense , Lloyd Austin, who also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov Friday afternoon, said in a statement the latest tranche was worth $125 million.

The new package comes as Ukraine’s military said it recaptured land in the Kharkiv region and used U.S.-provided glide bombs to carry out strikes in the Kursk region.

Blinken, in a separate statement, detailed sanctions noting that the administration was targeting 400 entities that are “enabling Russia’s illegal war as part of our enduring commitment to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.”

"As part of today’s actions, the Department of State is targeting those involved in sanctions evasion and circumvention, including entities in the People’s Republic of China and those that support Russia’s future energy production and exports," he noted.

"We are also imposing sanctions on entities and individuals in both Russia and Belarus involved in the production of armed unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, fighter aircraft, armored vehicles, defense electronics, and munitions that are being used to fuel Russia’s war effort. We are also continuing to sanction those involved in the attempted 'Russification’ and ‘re-education’ of Ukraine’s children," Blinken went on to add.

Concurrently, the Treasury Department announced that it was targeting those facilitating support for Russia’s military-industrial base, designating those involved in sanctions evasion on behalf of Russian oligarchs and malign cyber actors, and disrupting certain software and IT solutions essential to Russia’s financial sector.

In addition, the Department of Commerce is adding more than a hundred entries, including shell companies, to the Entity List for shipping U.S.-origin items to Russia in contravention of U.S. export controls.

"We will continue to use all available tools to hinder Russia’s use of the international financial system to wage its war of aggression and ensure Putin's invasion ends in strategic failure," Blinken concluded.