  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear25.30 C
  • Sunday, 25 August 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • On Ukraine's Independence Day, U.S. Announces More Aid For Kyiv, Massive Tranche Of Sanctions Targeting Russia
On Ukraine's Independence Day, U.S. Announces More Aid For Kyiv, Massive Tranche Of Sanctions Targeting Russia

On Ukraine's Independence Day, U.S. Announces More Aid For Kyiv, Massive Tranche Of Sanctions Targeting Russia

A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

On Ukraine's Independence Day, U.S. Announces More Aid For Kyiv, Massive Tranche Of Sanctions Targeting Russia

The Biden administration on Friday unveiled a massive tranche of sanctions targeting Russia, and a new military aid package for Ukraine as the country celebrates its 33rd Independence Day, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"Today marks not only a celebration of your history and progress, but also a solemn reminder of the sacrifices you are making every day in defense of your country." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a late night statement addressing Ukrainians. "America stands with you today and always.”

President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and announced a new military aid package saying that the package will include air defense missiles, counter-drone equipment and anti-armor missiles and ammunition.

"Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail—and the United States, our Allies, and our partners, will continue to stand with them every step of the way," Biden noted.

Secretary of Defense , Lloyd Austin, who also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov Friday afternoon, said in a statement the latest tranche was worth $125 million.

The new package comes as Ukraine’s military said it recaptured land in the Kharkiv region and used U.S.-provided glide bombs to carry out strikes in the Kursk region.

Blinken, in a separate statement, detailed sanctions noting that the administration was targeting 400 entities that are “enabling Russia’s illegal war as part of our enduring commitment to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.”

"As part of today’s actions, the Department of State is targeting those involved in sanctions evasion and circumvention, including entities in the People’s Republic of China and those that support Russia’s future energy production and exports," he noted.

"We are also imposing sanctions on entities and individuals in both Russia and Belarus involved in the production of armed unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, fighter aircraft, armored vehicles, defense electronics, and munitions that are being used to fuel Russia’s war effort. We are also continuing to sanction those involved in the attempted 'Russification’ and ‘re-education’ of Ukraine’s children," Blinken went on to add.

Concurrently, the Treasury Department announced that it was targeting those facilitating support for Russia’s military-industrial base, designating those involved in sanctions evasion on behalf of Russian oligarchs and malign cyber actors, and disrupting certain software and IT solutions essential to Russia’s financial sector.

In addition, the Department of Commerce is adding more than a hundred entries, including shell companies, to the Entity List for shipping U.S.-origin items to Russia in contravention of U.S. export controls.  

"We will continue to use all available tools to hinder Russia’s use of the international financial system to wage its war of aggression and ensure Putin's invasion ends in strategic failure," Blinken concluded.

Leave a review

Politics

  • In Fizuli, a worker was injured as a result of a shell explosion Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 21:17

    In Fizuli, a worker was injured as a result of a shell explosion

    On August 24, in the village of Zargar in the Fizuli district, in an area not cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, an explosion occurred, according to a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 20:06

    Samed Shikhi is free

    The young writer and social activist Samed Shikhi, who was detained the day before, has been released by the security forces.

    Read more
  • SSU opens criminal case against Iranian general Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 15:09

    SSU opens criminal case against Iranian general

    The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case in absentia against an Iranian general who instructed Russian military to carry out drone strikes on Ukrainian territory and personally coordinated 20 such attacks

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan supports COP29 increase in funding for measures to combat climate change Politics
    • 24 August 2024, 13:03

    Azerbaijan supports COP29 increase in funding for measures to combat climate change

    The planet is threatened by severe natural disasters if climate change is not curbed in a timely manner.This idea was a refrain in the speeches of the speakers at the media seminar held on August 24 due to the upcoming COP29 in Baku. According to Alexander Sayer, head of the communication department of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), the strategic goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is to keep the rise in global average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century, or at least below 2 degrees Celsius.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line