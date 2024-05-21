Aliyev is counting on the implementation of the agreements reached with Raisi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called his last meeting with Iranian President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, "historic." "Our joint participation in the opening of a major infrastructure project on the state border was evidence of the strength of Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. It was a completely open message to both our peoples and the whole world that we are friends, brothers, and will continue to be together. The official statement of the late President Raisi and my official statement made after the opening ceremony had a very serious political significance. Both presidents openly stated that the countries located in the region should actively participate in its further development," Aliyev said today during a visit to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to express condolences over the death of Raisi.

According to him, during the meeting on May 19 on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the “Khudaferin” and “Giz Galasi” hydroelectric power plants, the leaders of the two countries confirmed the "future directions of development of Iranian-Azerbaijani relations"

"At the same time, we had a wide exchange of views on specific infrastructure projects, and important decisions were made. I am sure that the people who took part in that meeting will bring this to the new leadership of Iran. I am sure that all the agreements reached will be implemented, because it is based on the will of the Iranian and Azerbaijani peoples," Aliyev said.