Allahshukur Pashazadeh to attend UN Alliance of Civilisations Forum
Allahshukur Pashazadeh to attend UN Alliance of Civilisations Forum
Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh left on 25 November on a visit to Portugal to participate in the 10th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilisations, the CMD reports.
The visit is held at the invitation of the High Representative of the Alliance of Civilisations Angel Moratinos.
The current forum will be held on 26-27 November in the city of Kashkai under the motto ‘Unity in the World - Restoring Trust, Shaping a New Future’.
Pashazadeh will address the plenary session of the forum, as well as take part in the Global Conference on the Protection of Religious Spaces.
On November 27, Pashazadeh will participate in the annual meeting of the new Board of Directors of the International Centre for Dialogue to be held in Lisbon.
Politics
-
- 25 November 2024, 23:34
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called President of the United States Donald Trump on 25 November.
-
- 25 November 2024, 19:51
Director of the Institute of Political Management, political scientist Azer Gasymly has been summoned to the Main Police Department of Baku at 16:00 today. He wrote about it in facebook.
-
- 25 November 2024, 18:20
Adalyat Verdiyev, the head of the civil defense staff at the public legal entity Center for Public Health and Reform under the Ministry of Health, and a military expert, has been arrested. On November 22, during a media tour to the liberated territories, Verdiyev filmed and published information and images on his social media accounts revealing Azerbaijani Armed Forces' combat positions in the heights, deployment sites, coordinates, and operational conditions of the border troops. This disclosure caused significant damage to the interests of state security and defense capability. This was stated in a report from the General Prosecutor’s Office.
-
- 25 November 2024, 17:55
On Monday, the Baku Appeals Court considered the appeal of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov against the extension of his detention for another four months. The defense argued that the decision to extend Abilov's detention was unjustified, lawyer Fariz Namazly told reporters.
Leave a review