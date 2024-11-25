Allahshukur Pashazadeh to attend UN Alliance of Civilisations Forum

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh left on 25 November on a visit to Portugal to participate in the 10th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilisations, the CMD reports.

The visit is held at the invitation of the High Representative of the Alliance of Civilisations Angel Moratinos.

The current forum will be held on 26-27 November in the city of Kashkai under the motto ‘Unity in the World - Restoring Trust, Shaping a New Future’.

Pashazadeh will address the plenary session of the forum, as well as take part in the Global Conference on the Protection of Religious Spaces.

On November 27, Pashazadeh will participate in the annual meeting of the new Board of Directors of the International Centre for Dialogue to be held in Lisbon.